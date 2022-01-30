Virtual Exhibition – Wherever There’s a Fight: A History of Civil Liberties in California

Spanning the period from the Gold Rush, through the incarceration of Japanese Americans to the post-9/11 era, this Menlo Park Library virtual exhibition tells the stories of brave individuals throughout California who stood up for their rights in the face of social hostility, physical violence, economic hardship and political stonewalling.

The exhibition is available online from January 30, 2022 to March 13, 2022.

Presented in English and in Spanish