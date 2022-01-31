County of San Mateo will hold community meeting on Flood Park changes on February 2

Editor’s note: The information below was provided by the County of San Mateo.

In 2022, the Flood Park project will transition from reimagining to realizing a new park for the community. The County of San Mateo invites you to join them as it begins to design park features included in the 2020 Landscape Plan.

The first community meeting will be held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, from 5:30 to 7:00 pm. To protect the health of participants and minimize the spread of COVID-19, the meeting will be held virtually via Zoom. Find the information you will need to sign on to the meeting below.

At the meeting San Mateo County Park staff and members of the CMG Landscape Architecture team will briefly review community priorities identified in 2015 and the approved 2020 Landscape Plan. A review of the design phase timeline will be followed by breakout sessions during which you will be invited to discuss features of the 2020 Landscape plan and provide feedback.

Meeting registration is not required.

For live Spanish interpretation of the entire meeting, dial toll free number for conference line: +1 877 568 4106 with access code: 877 394 869

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83466395772?pwd=Zm9md2dtdmx0NEduUVNjZkNpdUdUUT09

Meeting ID: 834 6639 5772

Passcode: 317455

To access by telephone, dial +1 669 900 6833 US (local)

Meeting ID: 834 6639 5772

Passcode: 317455