Edwin Bertolet is featured artist at Portola Art Galley in February

“The Quiet Eye,” a collection of oil paintings done both plein air and in the studio by award-winning artist Edwin Bertolet is the featured exhibit at Portola Art Galley in February. While there will be no formal reception due to COVID-19 safety precautions, Ed will be at the gallery on February 3, as well as by appointment.

According to the artist, his plein air works are evocative of our early regional impressionists who uniquely captured the beauty of California in a direct, distinct, and unmannered style. Expressive brushwork, subtle color, a sense of light, and a unique sense of serenity are the elements that populate his paintings, as he feels these things best reflect the quiet beauty of the area where we live.

“In my paintings, I try to identify and depict the quiet serenity which is hidden within the landscape around us,” says Ed. “This exhibition of small work reflects that effort.”

You may easily recognize the local places he has chosen to paint; Half Moon Bay and the coast, the Palo Alto Baylands, Crystal Springs, the Monterey Peninsula, and the mid-peninsula hills are all represented in this exhibit.

More of Ed’s work can be viewed on his website.

The Portola Art Gallery is located within the Allied Arts Guild at 75 Arbor Rd.

“Redondo Beach, Half Moon Bay, Looking North (11×14”, oil) is one of the featured artworks in Ed Bertolet’s February exhibit “The Quiet Eye” at the Portola Art Gallery.