How to spark imagination with art is Parent Education topic on February 3

How can we ensure that every child has the empowered feeling that comes with the freedom to explore, imagine, and invent?

Listen to an inspiring session on encouraging curiosity and creativity with Rachelle Doorley, an arts educator focused on creative thinking, art provocations, and curiosity-following. Register online.

She is a Stanford lecturer, author of several bestselling books on creativity, and the founder of TinkerLab( tinkerlab.com). Rachelle holds a B.A.in Theater from UCLA, and a M.Ed. in Arts in Education from Harvard University.

Parents/caregivers, students, educators, mental health professionals, and community members welcome! Free admission. Simultaneous Spanish interpretation will be available.

This presentation is sponsored by Sequoia Union High School District, Sequoia Healthcare District, Peninsula Health Care District, and The Parent Venture.

Questions? Contact Charlene Margot, MA, Co-Founder and CEO, The Parent Venture, at cmargot@parentventure.org. The Parent Education Series is a program of The Parent Venture, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.