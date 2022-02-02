Artist Jim Caldwell returns to The Dish time and again

by Linda Hubbard on February 2, 2022

Emails Woodside-based artist Jim Caldwell: “Twenty five years ago I painted my first image of the Stanford foothills, affectionately known as “The Dish,” because it is the home of a huge radio telescope. That painting changed my direction, and I started painting many local scenes.

“I have been back to The Dish many times, as there are many magnificent oaks. I love this one for the tracery of the oaks silhouetted against the fog bank boiling over the Santa Cruz Mountains and the grasses turning gold near the ridge.”

You can see other Stanford foothills paintings online.

