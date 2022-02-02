Learn to love induction cooking on February 3

Peninsula Clean Energy is hosting a webinar featuring Chef Mark Duesler on how to make a delicious dessert using an induction cooktop on Thursday, February 3 from noon to 1:00 p.. Chef Mark will demonstrate how to use the fast, even heating, and precise temperature control of an induction cooktop to make a perfect chocolate banana crepe.

Along the way, he’ll explain how modern induction cooking works and why it’s so much better than old technologies like methane gas cooking. Bring your questions for the Q&A session at the end.

Register for this event and you’ll be automatically entered into a drawing to win a free induction cooktop.