Teens can learn how to write a resume and personal statement on February 3

The Menlo Park Library is hosting an informative workshop for teens on how to write a resume (so you can get a job) and personal statement (so you can get into college) on Thursday, February 3, from 4:00 to 5:00 pm. Register via Zoom.

Menlo College career services expert Dylan Houle and college admissions adviser Alexa Lopez have years of experience helping high school and college students with both college applications and the job search.