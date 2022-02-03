A.D.A.P.T meeting on February 5 will focus on recent Atherton burglaries

On Saturday, February 5, at Holbrook Palmer Park Pavilion, A.D.A.P.T will be discussing how best to be prepared in our community in light of the recent local burglaries. Police Chief Steven McCulley will be the first guest speaker in the “Ask the Expert Series” at the monthly community meeting followed by a question and answer session

Attend in person or via Zoom.

This is open to residents of other cities as well. More information available at getreadyatherton.org.