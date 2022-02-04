Belle Haven Action hosting Community Health Fair on February 5

Belle Haven Action is hosting a Community Health Fair to celebrate the opening of a new walkup COVID-19 PCR test location on Saturday, February 5 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. It will take place at the Boys and Girls Club of the Peninsula, 401 Pierce Road, Menlo Park.

The organization is partnering with Worksite Labs to bring testing back to the Belle Haven neighborhood of Menlo Park. The site will be open 9:00 am-12:00 pm Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at the Boys and Girls Club of the Peninsula.

The health fair will present opportunities for residents to obtain COVID-19 testing, blood pressure and blood sugar screening and will offer educational information on diabetes, nutrition, mental health, hygiene and CPR. All of the services offered will be free of charge.

Explains Cecilia Taylor, Menlo Park City Council Representative of District One (Belle Haven) and founder of Belle Haven Action: “This health fair is rooted in love, community, and respect and this is an excellent way to kick off the celebration of Black History Month. Belle Haven Action is grateful to help bring easy access to health and wellness into our community. We care deeply about the health and well-being of everyone and are thrilled to partner with WorkSite Labs on this event and the testing centers we will be hosting in the coming weeks.”

Flyers are available to download online.

Pictured are Cecilia, Julie, Annielka, Abraham, Shontelle & Sean at Unity Walk on 1/17/2022