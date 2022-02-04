Grab Bag Theater’s Winter Arts Festival takes place via YouTube on February 5

by Linda Hubbard on February 4, 2022

Grab Bag Theater’s Winter Arts Festival tickets are available now. Paypal or Venmo accepted.

The show is this Saturday, February 5, at 6:00 pm.

A YouTube Live link will be emailed on February 5 at 5:00 pm. The show will be available for viewing at 6:00 pm or later.

Grab Bag Theater is a non-profit, fully student run high school community theater.

Joshua Thacker, Nadia Ruiz, Lu Brosamer, Ria Cuellar-Koh, and Ben Siegel and performing in the Winter Arts Festival. Joshua goes to Sequoia, all the others go to M-A.

Photo is of Grab Bag Theater’s production of Middleton performed in December, 2021.

