Menlo Fire CERT offers new community emergency preparedness trainings

The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program educates volunteers about disaster preparedness for the hazards that may impact their area and trains them in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and disaster medical operations. CERT offers a consistent, nationwide approach to volunteer training and organization that professional responders can rely on during disaster situations, allowing them to focus on more complex tasks.

FREE Red Cross Ready

Wednesday, Feb. 9

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Location TBD

Register: menlofirecert.com

A 90-minute all-hazards preparedness class offered on the second Wednesday of every month, designed to provide the community with basic response actions for the following disasters: earthquake, flood, wildland fires, hazardous materials, etc. Participants learn how to build a disaster kit, plan and stay connected during a disaster.

Learn how to make a disaster plan and emergency pack

Learn how to respond during and after a disaster

Receive a disaster kit, radio and family preparedness flipchart

Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) – Basic Training

Saturdays Feb. 26, March 12, and March 26

9 a.m.–4 p.m. each day

Location TBD

Register: menlofirecert.com

Three eight-hour classes offered on Saturdays in March and October provides training to local residents within the community on basic disaster and preparedness skills (fire extinguishing, medical care, incident command and light search / rescue); which may be applied in a real-life emergency. The intent of the program is to create a layer of self- resilience within the neighborhoods by enabling CERT members to safeguard their community and assist local first responders.