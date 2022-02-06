Teens learn how to get organized without losing it on February 10

Teens: If your desk is a disaster, and your locker is a shocker, Janet Fox has got some tips for you! Learn ways to manage the major messes in your life, put your stuff in order, manage your time, plan your work and work your plan. Janet promises a sure-fire way to turn stress into more free time!

Register via Zoom

Janet writes award-winning fiction and nonfiction for children of all ages. In addition to Get Organized Without Losing it, her published works include three YA historical romances (Faithful, Forgiven and Sirens), and a pair of middle-grade novels (The Charmed Children of Rookskill Castle, and its sequel, The Artifact Hunters). Her newest book, Carry Me Home, is a middle-grade contemporary novel serving as a reminder that homelessness is not hopelessness.