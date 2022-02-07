Consent Reframed: Beyond the Affirmative “Yes” is Parent Education topic on February 9

The “consent conversation” is the new “sex talk” and just as critical. Join Vanessa Kellam, Family Engagement Manager from Health Connected, for a meaningful conversation about consent and protective behaviors on Wednesday, February 9 from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Register online.

Let’s reframe consent beyond an affirmative “Yes,” and help young people integrate the principles of consent into healthy relationships. Learn refusal and rejection strategies that you wish you knew when you were a teen!

Parents/caregivers, students, educators, mental health professionals, and community members welcome! Free admission. Simultaneous Spanish interpretation will be available.

This presentation is sponsored by SHSEF, Sequoia Union High School District, San Mateo Union High School District, Sequoia Healthcare District, Peninsula Health Care District, and The Parent Venture.