Roundup of local restaurants offering special Valentine’s Day menus

What’s new this year at local restaurants offering special Valentine’s Day menus is that diners can select outside — or inside — dining. Last year, restaurants had just resumed outdoor dining when the Regional Stay At Home order was lifted on January 25. This round up of options is listed in alphabetical order. Of note: quite a few are offering special menus on days before and after the actual Valentines Day.

Bistro Vida

Three course prix fixe menu for $60 starting with onion soup or green salad, an entree choice of lobster, fillet mignon or scallops followed by chocolate mousse or crème brûlée . Regular menu also available. Open 11:00 am to 9:00 pm

British Banker’s Club

Valentines Day specials from February 12-14 along with regular menu. Opens at 4:00 pm.

Camper

Offering a five course prix fixe menu for $90 with an optional wine pairing starting with snacks and nibbles, segueing into a choice of a burrata dish or a composed asparagus salad followed by homemade ricotta filled agnolotti or a stinging nettle campanelle and then a choice of New York strip steak, scallops or chickpea panisse. Dessert choices are s’mores or milk jam pudding. Vegetarians/vegan options available. Opens at 5:00 pm.

Flea St.

Al la carte Love Menu available on Feb. 11-12 and for a full week from Monday, Feb. 14 to Saturday the 19th. Includes starters, first and second course along with dessert options. Opens at 5:00 pm.

Left Bank

Four course prix fixe for $85 per person available after 4:00 pm on Feb. 14 with wine pairings for an additional $30 per person. The Valentines menu will also be available after 4:00 pm on Feb. 12 and Feb. 13 in addition to regular menu.

Oak & Violet at Park James Hotel

Oak + Violet favorites plus special “Aphrodisiac Additions,” a signature “Love Potion” craft cocktail, and 25% off bottles of wine over $75, with live music from Grammy Award-winner Carlos Reyes. Valentine’s Day Aphrodisiac Additions are also available Feb. 11 with a bespoke playlist curated by Hooman Khalili, of Alice Radio fame.

Madera at Rosewood Sand Hill

Four course prix fixe sharing menu offered from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14 for $170 per person. Entree choices are grilled branzino, roast liberty duck breast or 24 oz. dry aged rib eye steak. Dinner begins at 5:00 pm.

Selby’s

Five course prix fixe menu for $160 per person with entree choice of pan-roasted sea bass, poached pheasant breast or beef Wellington; vegetarian options available. Opens at 5:00 pm

The Village Bakery

Regular menu plus specials including Dungeness crab linguini, fillet mignon au pointe and wonder cookie for two. Dinner service starts at 5:00 pm.

The Village Pub

Five course prix fixe menu for $160 per person. Entree choices are seared Hokkaido scallops, prime roast filet mignon en croûte or dry-aged duck breast à l’orange. Opens 5:00 pm.

