Learn how to raise kids who are kind and brave on February 10

by Contributed Content on February 8, 2022
How can we raise kids who are kind and brave? Join Deborah Farmer Kris, a writer, child development expert, and founder of Parenthood365 on Thursday, February 10 from 5:30 to 6:30 pm to learn how. Register online.

Kindness and courage are two strengths that help our children flourish in school, in their activities, and in their relationships.

Deborah works as a columnist and consultant for PBS KIDS for Parents and writes about education for Mind/Shift, an NPR learning blog. Her work has appeared in the Washington Post, the Atlantic, the Boston Globe, and the New York Times.

Parents/caregivers, educators, mental health professionals, and community members welcome! Free admission. Simultaneous Spanish interpretation will be available.

This presentation is generously funded by Mills-Peninsula Hospital Foundation and the San Mateo County Office of Education, in partnership with The Parent Venture.

