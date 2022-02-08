Yoshiko Kanazawa shares her wartime story on February 10

Yoshiko Kanazawa was interned in relocation centers in Tulare, California, and Gila River, Arizona, during World War II. All people of Japanese heritage were labeled as enemy aliens and were removed from their homes on the West Coast.

On Thursday, February 10, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm, Yoshiko will show a Power Point she created that will give you an understanding of how 110,000 people survived in the government camps. “I feel we need to tell this story and make sure we do not repeat that part of history.”

Register for this Menlo Park Library program via Zoom.