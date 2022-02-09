Next Housing Element community meeting set for February 12

The City of Menlo Park is updating its required Housing Element and Safety Element, and preparing a new Environmental Justice Element. Collectively, these are referred to as the “Housing Element Update.”

A community meeting on Saturday, February 12, from 10:00 am to noon will provide an overview of the land use strategies and potential housing opportunity sites, and focus on the housing goals and highlighted policy themes, which are the foundation of the Housing Element. Spanish interpretation will be available.

Visit the Housing Element Update webpage to view the latest information/events and to sign up for project updates.