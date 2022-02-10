Menlo Rotary Community Foundation announces 2022 grant program
The Menlo Rotary Community Foundation (formerly the Rotary Club of Menlo Park Foundation), a charitable nonprofit organization in partnership with the Rotary Club of Menlo Park, now seeks grant proposals from community-based organizations to support projects that address designated areas of need.
Purpose and Goals
The 2022 Community Grants Program is intended to meet the following goals:
- Raise public awareness of compelling community needs in the areas of:
- Youth affected by homelessness and/or food insecurity
and/or
- Local COVID-19 recovery efforts including educational support.
- Youth affected by homelessness and/or food insecurity
- Provide financial assistance to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that propose specific projects to meet community needs in one or more of the above designated areas
- Deliver these services in Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, and adjacent unincorporated communities
- Raise awareness of the ongoing services the Rotary Club of Menlo Park (RCMP) and Menlo Rotary Community Foundation (MRCF) provide to local communities
Instructions
- Grant awards are typically in the range of $3,000-7,500 per award. Grant applications up to $10,000 will be considered
- The application form is linked below, and is available at menloparkrotary.org
- Application form must be fully completed, with no sections left blank or only partially filled
- Completed application form must be no longer than three (3) pages in total length, excluding supporting documents noted below
- Applicants must attach copies of their organization’s most recent:
- Annual report
- Financial statements
- IRS letter granting the organization tax-exempt 501(c)(3) status.
- Please do not attach any other documents or materials except those outlined above. Extraneous materials will be discarded without review.
- Application and supporting documents must be submitted electronically in PDF or Microsoft Word format.
- Deadline for application: Friday, February 25, 2022 by 5:00 p.m. PST
- Email completed application packets to mprotarygifts@gmail.com with “2022 Application for Funding” in the subject line.
Additional Information:
- Grant award decisions will be announced on March 18, 2022
- Grant recipients are highly encouraged to attend a Rotary Club lunch on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 12:00pm.
- Details will be sent out prior to the lunch on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 12:00pm.
- If your organization previously received 2021 grant funds from Menlo Park Rotary, a 2021 Funding Follow-Up Form is required prior to applying for 2022 funding. For more information, contact mprotarygifts@gmail.com
- Grant recipients will be required to submit a 2022 Funding Follow-Up Form by January 31, 2023.
Leave a Comment