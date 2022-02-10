Menlo Rotary Community Foundation announces 2022 grant program

The Menlo Rotary Community Foundation (formerly the Rotary Club of Menlo Park Foundation), a charitable nonprofit organization in partnership with the Rotary Club of Menlo Park, now seeks grant proposals from community-based organizations to support projects that address designated areas of need.

Purpose and Goals

The 2022 Community Grants Program is intended to meet the following goals:

Raise public awareness of compelling community needs in the areas of: Youth affected by homelessness and/or food insecurity

and/or Local COVID-19 recovery efforts including educational support.

Provide financial assistance to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that propose specific projects to meet community needs in one or more of the above designated areas

Deliver these services in Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, and adjacent unincorporated communities

Raise awareness of the ongoing services the Rotary Club of Menlo Park (RCMP) and Menlo Rotary Community Foundation (MRCF) provide to local communities

Instructions

Grant awards are typically in the range of $3,000-7,500 per award. Grant applications up to $10,000 will be considered

The application form is linked below, and is available at menloparkrotary.org

Application form must be fully completed, with no sections left blank or only partially filled

Completed application form must be no longer than three (3) pages in total length, excluding supporting documents noted below

Applicants must attach copies of their organization’s most recent: Annual report Financial statements IRS letter granting the organization tax-exempt 501(c)(3) status.

Please do not attach any other documents or materials except those outlined above. Extraneous materials will be discarded without review.

Application and supporting documents must be submitted electronically in PDF or Microsoft Word format.

Deadline for application: Friday, February 25, 2022 by 5:00 p.m. PST

Email completed application packets to mprotarygifts@gmail.com with “2022 Application for Funding” in the subject line.

Additional Information:

Grant award decisions will be announced on March 18, 2022

Grant recipients are highly encouraged to attend a Rotary Club lunch on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 12:00pm.

Details will be sent out prior to the lunch on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 12:00pm.

If your organization previously received 2021 grant funds from Menlo Park Rotary, a 2021 Funding Follow-Up Form is required prior to applying for 2022 funding. For more information, contact mprotarygifts@gmail.com

Grant recipients will be required to submit a 2022 Funding Follow-Up Form by January 31, 2023.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD APPLICATION