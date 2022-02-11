Express lanes on U.S. Highway 101 that run though Menlo Park open today

by Contributed Content on February 11, 2022

Caltrans will open the express lanes on U.S. Highway 101 from the San Mateo County/Santa Clara county line to Redwood City on Friday, Feb. 11, and from Redwood City to I-380 in late-2022.

Existing carpool lanes between the San Mateo/Santa Clara County line and Whipple Avenue (blue solid line) are being converted to express lanes and new express lanes are being constructed between Whipple Avenue and I-380 (red stripped line). Express lanes are designed to move more people through the corridor while prioritizing carpools.

  • FasTrak® is required to use the express lanes
  • Express lanes will operate 5:00 am–8:00 pm, Monday through Friday, and remain open to all vehicles during all other times

Learn more about how to use the express lanes in San Mateo County.

