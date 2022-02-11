Express lanes on U.S. Highway 101 that run though Menlo Park open today

Caltrans will open the express lanes on U.S. Highway 101 from the San Mateo County/Santa Clara county line to Redwood City on Friday, Feb. 11, and from Redwood City to I-380 in late-2022.

Existing carpool lanes between the San Mateo/Santa Clara County line and Whipple Avenue (blue solid line) are being converted to express lanes and new express lanes are being constructed between Whipple Avenue and I-380 (red stripped line). Express lanes are designed to move more people through the corridor while prioritizing carpools.

FasTrak® is required to use the express lanes

Express lanes will operate 5:00 am–8:00 pm, Monday through Friday, and remain open to all vehicles during all other times

Learn more about how to use the express lanes in San Mateo County.