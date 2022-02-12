Tales Online: Storytime with Roger Williams Park Zoo February 16

Storytime takes a virtual trip to Providence, Rhode Island on Wednesday, February 16 from 10:00 to 10:30, where educators at Roger Williams Park Zoo will read fun stories and introduce an animal docent. Register via Zoom.

Every Wednesday morning, Tales Online brings you a storytime you can enjoy from home (or on the go) with your preschooler. We’ll take virtual trips around the country, meeting guests who read us great stories, and introduce some surprise visitors!

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.