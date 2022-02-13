After-school STEAM looks at Bird Banding on February 17

This month Menlo Park Library’s Science for Kids looks at bird banding. The program — for students aged 6-12 — takes place on Thursday, February 17 from 4:00 to 5:00 pm. Register via Zoom.

Why and how do scientists study birds? Learn about why birds matter and how scientists band birds to study them.

We’ll also have an activity where you can band your family members! All you need is beads of different colors and something to loop the beads through and tie around your wrist (such as a pipe cleaner, ribbon or string). If you don’t have beads, you can use rubber bands of different colors.