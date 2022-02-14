Heartwarming performance during M-A’s basketball game against Woodside

Editor’s note: We’re going for “heartwarming” on this Valentines Day.

Emails Scott Lohmann: “My son Malone plays varsity basketball for Menlo-Atherton. They played Woodside this past Friday, 2/11/22. I do the videotaping for the team.

“During the game we witnessed one of the most genuine examples of sportsmanship, appreciation and just plain ol’ ‘being human’ between two student basketball teams.

“M-A put its special team manager, Ishaan Mishra, into the game with four minutes left in the game, having never played high school basketball before. The students chanted ISHAAN! ISHAAN! ISHAAN! for about two minutes prior to him being put in the line up.

Ishaan had eight attempts at a basket, before finally hitting a shot. You can see the events unfold here. What a great feeling for him, the students and the families!

Photo of Ishann with basketball by Noel Eisner (c) 2022