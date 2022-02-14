Spotted: Signs of Valentines Day in Menlo Park

by Linda Hubbard on February 14, 2022

Kudos to the San Francisco Chronicle for getting in the Valentines Day spirit using red bags to wrap today’s paper.

And a morning walk revealed a cheery Valentines Day flag.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Categories
View by Month
Search