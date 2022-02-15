In 2021, a third of new cars registered in Menlo Park were electric

Emails Menlo Spark Park Executive Director Diane Bailey:

“If anyone can use some good news today, here’s some from the Energy Commission:

“Last year (2021) roughly one third of new car purchases in Menlo Park were electric (vs. conventional fossil fuel vehicles)!

“For comparison, the share of new “ZEVs” (Zero Emission Vehicles) in San Mateo County in 2021 was 17.7%, while in the 94025 zip code, the share was 32.7%. Great job Menlo Park!

“Thank you to Menlo Park Environmental Quality Commissioner Josie Gaillard for obtaining this info from Jesse Gage, at the California Energy Commission.

“This is a great time to switch to an electric car – or truck – (for those who drive frequently). Peninsula Clean Energy has excellent information about how to save a lot of money by making the switch to an EV.

“The savings for swapping a gas car for an EV include $4,000 rebates for a used EV, and up to $9,500 in cash back from the Clean Cars for All program. EV owners also save roughly $1,000 in fuel and maintenance costs each year relative to gas cars. Anyone who wants to rent an EV for a few days to try it out has their costs covered through this PCE program.”

In 2020, 29% of all newly registered vehicles in Menlo Park were Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEVs).

Photo of electric cars being charged in Menlo Park by Rick W. Morris (c) 2021