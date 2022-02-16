Reception for artist Ewa Gavrielov at Art Ventures Gallery on February 18

A reception for artist Ewa Gavrielov at Art Ventures Gallery will take place on Friday, February 18, beginning at 5:00 pm.

Ewa’s approach to making art is a gradual process, with elements arising organically out of their interactions with each other, sometimes leaving traces of their previous existence even as they are transformed by later additions.

Her inspiration comes from her interest in giving new meaning to every day, used or discarded materials, and making the common and overlooked, uncommon, whole, and precious again in a different context.

Art Ventures Gallery is located at 888 Santa Cruz Avenue in downtown Menlo Park.