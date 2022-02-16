Redistricting mapping workstations available at Menlo Park libraries

Menlo Park is redistricting and the Independent Redistricting Commission requests feedback and map submissions from the Menlo Park community. What does your community look like to you and how has it changed since the 2010 census? Where do you think district lines should fall? These are the types of questions the Independent Redistricting Commission is asking and assessing, and they want to know what you think.

Draft district maps can be submitted online, using the online mapping tool, and at library workstations now available at both the Menlo Park Library and Belle Haven Branch Library, for the sole purpose of map submissions.

Paper maps are also available at the Menlo Park Library, Belle Haven Branch Library, City Hall, the Police Department, the Arrillaga Family Gymnasium and the Arrillaga Family Recreation Center.

Any community members wishing to fill out and submit a paper map can do so by mailing it to City Hall at 701 Laurel St., emailing an image or pdf to City Clerk Judi Herren, or dropping off at the Police Department.

For more information, visit the redistricting webpage.