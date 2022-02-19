Behind Barbed Wire: World War II Removal and Incarceration is topic on February 22

Wherever There’s a Fight authors Elaine Elinson and Stan Yogi will talk about California’s concentration camps, and their legacy on Tuesday, February 22 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Register via Zoom.

This is one in a series of events held in conjunction with the virtual exhibition Wherever There’s A Fight: A History of Civil Liberties in California, based on Elinson and Yogi’s book. The exhibition may be viewed from Jan. 30–March 13.

Elaine Elinson was the communications director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California and editor of the ACLU News for more than two decades. Her articles have been published in the Los Angeles Review of Books, the San Francisco Chronicle, The Nation, Poets and Writers, and numerous other periodicals.

Stan Yogi is the co-author, with Laura Atkins, of the children’s book Fred Korematsu Speaks Up. He managed development programs for the ACLU of Northern California for 14 years and is the coeditor of two books, Highway 99: A Literary Journey through California’s Great Central Valley and Asian American Literature: An Annotated Bibliography. His work has appeared in the San Francisco Chronicle, MELUS, Los Angeles Review of Books and several anthologies.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.