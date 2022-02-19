City of Menlo Park is recruiting for vacancies on advisory bodies

The City has openings on several commissions and committees! By serving on a City commission, you can participate in local government and help plan the future. Commissions serve as a conduit for citizen input – a way of gathering, analyzing and recommending options to the City Council on policy matter.

Recognizing the vast talent of our community, the City asks community members to step forward and serve our City on a commission or committee. Menlo Park residents over the age of 18 are encouraged to apply by the 5:00 p., Wednesday, April 13, 2022, deadline.

Current vacancies include:

Complete Streets Commission– 4

Environmental Quality Commission – 3

Finance and Audit Committee – 2

Housing Commission – 2

Library Commission – 2

Parks and Recreation Commission – 1

Planning Commission – 2

Term length varies for each advisory body; residents must be committed to attending scheduled meetings.

Learn more on the City’s commissions and committees webpage.