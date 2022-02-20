Black History Month film discussion for teens looks at Hidden Figures

Join other teens to discuss Hidden Figures, the movie based on the book by Margot Lee Shetterly which tells the story of female African-American mathematicians at NASA during the 1960s “space race.” The discussion takes place on Thursday, February 24 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm.

Register via Zoom.

The conversation will be facilitated by Mary Montle Bacon, Ph.D. who has devoted most of her professional career to working with educators to transform systems into ones that ensure equity and equal access for the most vulnerable among us.

This free event is sponsored by the Youth Advisory Committee. Pick up a copy of the film (and the book!) while they last at the Menlo Park Library, 800 Alma St.