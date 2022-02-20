For preschoolers: Storytime with Blank Park Zoo on February 23



Preschoolers are invited to enjoy the world of books with the team at Blank Park Zoo in Iowa on Wednesday, February 23, from 10:0 to 10:30 am. They’ll hear a story, and then get to meet a special live ambassador animal from the zoo’s education department. Register via Zoom.

Every Wednesday morning, the Menlo Park Library’s Tales Online brings parents a story time they can enjoy from home (or on the go) with their preschooler.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.