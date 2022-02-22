Congresswoman Anna Eshoo hosts virtual town hall with guest Senator Alex Padilla on February 23

by Contributed Content on February 22, 2022

Congresswoman Anna Eshoo is hosting a special Virtual Town Hall Meeting on Wednesday, February 23, at 4:00 pm with U.S. Senator Alex Padilla to discuss legislation to strengthen America’s infrastructure and create jobs, efforts to secure voting rights, and other legislative topics. The event will be held live on Zoom and streamed to the Congresswoman’s Facebook page. Submit your questions ahead of meeting here.

Register to attend here.

