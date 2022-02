Finally — a bit of rain falls on Menlo Park

Rain fell on Menlo Park last night and early this morning, the first since January 16. The total wasn’t much, just 0.05″, bringing the season-to-date to 13.06″.

That is much better than last year at this time when just 6.52″ had fallen (as of February 20).

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2022