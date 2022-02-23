Spotted: Spring flowers adorning Gitane’s window
Following her terrific holiday window, Gitane owner Malika has brought spring to downtown Menlo Park with her latest window display. A bit of cheer on these chilly days of winter!
clear sky
clear sky
clear sky
scattered clouds
Following her terrific holiday window, Gitane owner Malika has brought spring to downtown Menlo Park with her latest window display. A bit of cheer on these chilly days of winter!
Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!
Leave a Comment