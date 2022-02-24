Adult drop in and league sports available at Arrillaga Family Gymnasium

Get your game on with drop-in and league play for adults at Arrillaga Family Gymnasium. Drop-in sports schedule:

Monday/Wednesday: Basketball from Noon to 2:00 pm – $2 per person

Tuesday/Thursday: Volleyball from Noon to 2:00 pm. – $2 per person

Basketball Leagues are held at the Arrillaga Family Gymnasium and consist of 10 games plus playoffs. All games begin at 7 p.m. Leagues are set at experience levels of “A”, “B” and 40+.

For more information on how to join City basketball leagues, please contact David Hill.

InMenlo file photo from opening day (c) 2010