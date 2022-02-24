Adult drop in and league sports available at Arrillaga Family Gymnasium

by Contributed Content on February 24, 2022

Get your game on with drop-in and league play for adults at Arrillaga Family Gymnasium. Drop-in sports schedule:

  • Monday/Wednesday: Basketball from Noon to 2:00 pm – $2 per person
  • Tuesday/Thursday: Volleyball from Noon to 2:00 pm. – $2 per person

Basketball Leagues are held at the Arrillaga Family Gymnasium and consist of 10 games plus playoffs. All games begin at 7 p.m. Leagues are set at experience levels of “A”, “B” and 40+.

For more information on how to join City basketball leagues, please contact David Hill.

InMenlo file photo from opening day (c) 2010

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Categories
View by Month
Search