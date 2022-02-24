Next Level Athlete: Rebecca Dorst — M-A to UCLA

M-A athletic director Paul Snow is working on a project called Next Level Athletes to recognize alums who continued with sports in college. There will be six signs displaying the athletes names installed near the stadium InMenlo will continue to do short profiles on these athletes from time to time.

Today, we feature Rebecca Dorst who was an All-American in high school (at M-A) and in college (UCLA). She played professionally in Australia, and then coached the women’s team at Princeton where she was the youngest — and the first woman— to win the CWPA Coach of the Year award. She stopped coaching to pursue a career in nursing.

Of note: Rebecca’s father, Chris Dorst (M-A class of 1974) played water polo at the 1984 Olympics, earning a silver medal.

Photo courtesy of the Dorst family