Walsh Road siren test scheduled for February 28

The semi-annual Walsh Road siren test to ensure that it is functioning properly will take place on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 9:00 am.

In the event of a fire or flood, there is a warning siren installed at the Cal Water facility on Reservoir Road. The siren can be activated by the Menlo Park Fire Protection District or the Atherton Police Department to advise residents that an evacuation should take place.

Residents in the Walsh Road neighborhood will hear the following warning sirens:

— Tone 1 – Continuous siren = Fire

— Tone 2 – Intermittent siren = Dam Breach/Flood