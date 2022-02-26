Tales Online: Storytime with Jacksonville Zoo set for March 2

by Contributed Content on February 26, 2022

Educators at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens will bring our storytime to life with their “Animal Tales” program on Wednesday, March 2 from 10:00 to 10:30 am. After reading a beautiful picture book that follows the incredible journey of one of their animal friends, the zoo teachers promise they’ll introduce us to the hero of the story! Register via Zoom.

Every Wednesday morning, Tales Online brings you a storytime you can enjoy from home (or on the go) with your preschooler. We’ll take virtual trips around the country, meeting guests who read us great stories, and introduce some surprise visitors!

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Categories
View by Month
Search