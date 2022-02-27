Middle Avenue Complete Street project meeting scheduled for March 3

The Middle Avenue Complete Street project proposes bicycle and pedestrian improvements along the entire length of Middle Avenue between El Camino Real and Olive Street.

The project will provide solutions that enhance safety of all users, especially pedestrians and bicyclists, reduce vehicle speed, and improve connectivity to schools, parks, grocery stores, downtown and residential neighborhoods.

Join the City of Menlo Park on Thursday, March 3, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm to hear more about the project, provide input before design begins, get answers to your questions and see local traffic calming examples.

This is a hybrid meeting:

Access the meeting online:
Join via Zoom (zoom.us/join)
Meeting ID 847-8450-3280

Access the meeting via phone:
Dial 669-900-6833
Meeting ID 847-8450-3280
Press *9 to raise hand to speak for public comment

Attend at Nealon Park, 800 Middle Ave., Menlo Park

