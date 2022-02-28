Menlo School girls and boys basketball win CCS championships

The Menlo School girls’ basketball team beat Harker 54-49 to claim the Central Coast Section Div. IV Championship on its home court Saturday. More details here.

And also on Saturday, the Menlo boys’ basketball team topped Palma 63-58 for the Central Coast Section Div. IV Championship in a road game. It was the first CCS title for the Knights since 2017 and its first under Knights first-year coach Ben Batory. More details here.

First round games in the CIF NorCal tournament start Wednesday.

Photos courtesy of Menlo School