Inaugural Riekes Inspirations program features cinematographer Ben Mullin on March 5

Riekes Inspirations is a new Riekes Center program that features members of its alumni community who have become masters in their fields of arts, athletic fitness, and nature and who return to provide inspiration for the next generation of students and participants.

On Saturday, March 5, Riekes alum and five-time Emmy-winning cinematographer, Ben Mullin will present his experience as Director of Photography for Nat Geo/BBC International’s Life Below Zero, including insider tips for filming videos at work or home. The event will feature a live Q & A, as well as a reception and opportunities to mingle before and after the presentation.

