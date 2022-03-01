Inna Cherneykina is featured artist at Portola Art Gallery in March

“Blossom by Blossom” — paintings by Inna Cherneykina — are featured in March at the Portola Art Gallery. While there will be no formal reception due to COVID-19 safety precautions, visitors can meet the artist at the gallery on Thursday, March 3, as well as by appointment.

The exhibit showcases paintings depicting Spring florals and landscapes. Inna explains: “With nature’s awakening, Spring brings beauty and joy.”

Inna is a painter and 3D game artist. Art for her is an exploration of the intricate interplay between the world and human mind in its most beautiful form. The still life compositions and landscapes she paints are reflections of this enigmatic entanglement of mind and reality. They fuse together the real world, her vision of the world, and her emotions brought to life by beautiful flowers or by gorgeous sunsets.

She believes that true art is born as a harmony between vibrant colors, bold light and mysterious shade captured on canvas in a very personal way. It is her objective in every painting to create this harmony, by seeing the beauty of the world and mixing in her personal vision and admiration of it in just the right proportions. More information about Inna is available on her website.

The Portola Art Gallery is located at the Allied Arts Guild, 75 Arbor Road, Menlo Park

“Spring Blossom” (8×10″, oil) is one of the featured artworks in Inna Cherneykina’s March exhibit “Blossom by Blossom” at the Portola ArtGallery.