Teens: Learn to paint like Keith Haring on March 4

Teens, gather up some art gear and join us to lay down your message in a Keith Haring style on Friday, March 4, from 4:00 to 5:30 pm. Register via Zoom.

Keith Haring became famous around the world in the 1980s for his art, a blend of graffiti and pop art utilizing bold, deceptively simple images, bright colors and social themes. He was inspired by many cultural influences of the time, including street art, hip-hop, video games and robotics.

Having always been interested in current events, Haring combined art with social activism, drawing attention to major concerns of the day, including South African apartheid, the Cold War and the military-industrial complex, environmental issues, HIV and the AIDS epidemic, LGBTQ rights and the crack epidemic. Haring was invited to create work in cities across Europe, including a mural on the Berlin Wall. He also worked with inner-city children around the U.S.

Learn how to convey some of your own concerns in the Haring style, with art facilitator Christie Inocencio!

Supplies needed:

Keith Haring picture to copy

Canvas any size

Various colors of acrylic paint

1 round paint brush

Palette or paper plate

Cup of water

Paper towels

Think of the art you create as a visual symbol that conveys a clear message. What do you want it to say?

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.