Learn how to submit district maps to the Independent Redistricting Commission on March 3

Menlo Park is redistricting and the Independent Redistricting Commission is calling for feedback and map submissions from the Menlo Park community.

In order to make sure that community members have access to all the information they need to provide input and submit maps, the IRC is holding a mapping tool workshop during their hybrid meeting.

Independent Redistricting Commission hybrid mapping workshop

March 3, 2022

6 p.m.

City Council Chambers and Zoom

Community members are encouraged to attend virtually or in-person to learn about map requirements, map submissions tools, communities of interest and more.

Draft district maps can be submitted online, using the online mapping tool, and at library workstations now available at both the Menlo Park Library and Belle Haven Branch Library, for the sole purpose of map submissions.

Paper maps are also available at the Main Branch Library, the Belle Haven Branch Library, City Hall, the Police Department, the Arrillaga Family Gymnasium, and the Arrillaga Family Recreation Center.

Any community members wishing to fill out and submit a paper map can do so by mailing it to City Hall at 701 Laurel St., emailing an image or pdf to City Clerk Judi Herren, or dropping off at the Police Department.

For more information, visit the redistricting webpage.