Two immigrants spearheading fundraising efforts to feed Ukrainians

Menlo Park resident Dariusz Paczuski, a Polish immigrant, is teaming up with Dmitry Lipkin, a Ukrainian immigrant, to raise funds to help feed the people of Ukraine. The effort is the result of a deep personal connection between the two men. “Ukrainian people are fleeing, and Poland is one of the welcoming countries,” he says.

Dariusz (left in photo) is founder of Rocket Vodka, which fellow marketing executive Dmitry helps out with. Together, they are promoting World Central Kitchen — a global non-profit organization that flies into countries in conflict and helps people in need by feeding them — on various social media platforms. You can donate directly online.

In addition, residents can amplify these efforts by purchasing Rocket Vodka at Draegers or the Willows Market or ordering the vodka online. “At least during the month of March, we’re going to donate 100% of our profits to World Central Kitchen,” says Dariusz.

About Rocket Vodka sales online, Dariusz clarifies: “The three-tier system that governs all alcohol sales by regulation require all orders to ultimately be fulfilled via a retailer, restaurant, bar, etc. In the case of online orders, they get sent to a retailer in San Diego, that ships across the country. Our sales to them will be counted towards this program. They just ordered 60 bottles yesterday and those will count.

“For locals — and anyone in California for that matter — K&L Wine’s website is the best option.”

You can read more about Dmitry and his parents, who live in Menlo Park, here.