What you need to know about pouring of the foundation for Menlo Park’s new community campus on March 5

The City of Menlo Park and Level 10 Construction are coordinating this phase of work.

To reduce impacts to residents, work will take place 3:00 am to 4:00 pm., Saturday, March 5.

An exception to the city noise ordinance is needed for work from 3:00–9:00 am.

Concrete pumps will setup at 3:00 am., ahead of the first concrete truck arriving at 4:00 am.

Concrete trucks will travel along the approved truck route (link below).

The City estimates that 2,900 yards of concrete are needed (approx. 322 truckloads).

A street sweeper will work during the pour to help keep city streets clean.

Kelly Park will remain open to the public throughout the work. Flaggers stationed at the site will help pedestrians and vehicles safely enter and exit the park. It is recommended that visitors park on nearby streets and walk to Kelly Park, as on-site parking will be limited.

View the foundation pour notice letter and concrete truck route map(PDF, 2MB) provided to nearby residents