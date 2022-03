Yep — that’s rain you heard on your rooftops

It started drizzling around 2:00 pm in Menlo Park yesterday, turning to harder rain in the evening.

In the 24-hour period of March 4, 0.16 inches fell. And other 0.06 inches fell between midnight and 8:00 this morning.

That brings the year-to-date to 13.28 inches. This is compared to 6.52 inches last year at this time where there was a gap between mid-February and mid-March.

InMenlo file photo by Laura Daschbach Pitchfork