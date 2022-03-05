Enrollment open for Transitional Kindergarten in Menlo Park City School District

Enrollment is open for the Menlo Park City School District’s pilot Transitional Kindergarten (TK) program in Fall 2022.

TK is the first year of a two-year kindergarten program required to be provided by all California public school districts serving elementary-aged students, under Senate Bill 130. It provides early childhood education as a transition between preschool and kindergarten.

TK is not required for students, but is available to four and five year olds who meet birthdate requirements. TK does not replicate preschool or kindergarten; rather, it addresses a child’s language, literacy, and pre-math skills with an emphasis on social and emotional development. The program blends preschool and readiness standards for kindergarten with a focus on hands-on, experiential learning, and play. The Menlo Park schools’ TK program will be offered as a half-day program with morning or afternoon sessions.

Understanding that many families need full-day care for their young children, MPCSD has partnered with its award-winning preschool, the Early Learning Center, to offer many fee-based options for extended, early and late care so families can create a program schedule for their TK students that meets the family’s needs.

The School Board voted unanimously at its February 10 meeting to create a TK program to serve four and five year old students in MPCSD, despite the state not providing adequate funding to community-funded districts like MPCSD for implementing this new grade level. The cost to provide TK will be about $1 million in the first year and $800,000 each year thereafter. The district knows the value of investing in kindergarten readiness, and that a high quality TK program can predict success in the formative years of elementary and secondary education.

To read more about the TK program, the extended care options, and for registration instructions for both TK and extended care, please see the Transitional Kindergarten webpage.

Photo from a Southern California transitional kindergarten program.