Menlo Park shuttle riders get free access to the Domini Hoskins Black History Museum

by Contributed Content on March 6, 2022

Visit the Domini Hoskins Black History Museum & Learning Center, which offers a range of cultural artifacts, all designed to educate and inform our communities about Black History. A private donor is covering the suggested $5 entry fee per visitor who arrives via Menlo Park’s free shuttle on these dates. Click dates for more information.

Find out more about the museum in this article from the Daily Journal.

