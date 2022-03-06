Menlo Park shuttle riders get free access to the Domini Hoskins Black History Museum
Visit the Domini Hoskins Black History Museum & Learning Center, which offers a range of cultural artifacts, all designed to educate and inform our communities about Black History. A private donor is covering the suggested $5 entry fee per visitor who arrives via Menlo Park’s free shuttle on these dates. Click dates for more information.
- Wednesday, March 9, 2022, 1:30–5 p.m.
- Friday, March 11, 2022, 4–9:15 p.m.
- Saturday, March 12, 2022, 1:30–5 p.m.
Find out more about the museum in this article from the Daily Journal.
