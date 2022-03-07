After-School STEAM: Pets and People set for March 10

Discovery Cube educators are joining the Menlo Park Library again, for a Backyard Science Adventure Assembly for students in Grades 2-3. On Thursday, March 10 from 4:00 to 5:00 pm, explore animal habitats, traits, groupings, and adaptations as you learn just how much your house pets are like (and not like) their wild counterparts. Register via Zoom.

Discovery Cube is Southern California’s #1 nonprofit children’s museum and science center dedicated to the inspiration and education of young learners and families everywhere.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.