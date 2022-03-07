Traffic alert – Roadway work planned for Ravenswood Avenue between El Camino and Alma Street

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022, city maintenance crews will repair an uplifted portion of the asphalt roadway on eastbound Ravenswood Avenue between El Camino Real and Alma Street.

The work is scheduled to take place between 4:00 am and 1:00 pm During this time, eastbound traffic on Ravenswood Avenue will be limited to one lane.

If possible, consider alternative routes to cross the Caltrain tracks at Oak Grove Avenue, Glenwood Avenue or Encinal Avenue.